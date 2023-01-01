White Peach
White Peach is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Cookies and Columbian x Starfighter. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. White Peach is a smooth and balanced strain that can provide a relaxing and euphoric high. White Peach is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Peach effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Peach when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cuban Crew, White Peach features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of White Peach typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. White Peach has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Peach, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
