  3. White Romulan
Hybrid

4.3 62 reviews

White Romulan

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 62 reviews

White Romulan

White Romulan, a combination of Romulan and The White, is a balanced hybrid bred by OG Raskal Genetics. A strong spiced aroma accompanies the pungent mix of earthy fruit flavors. The effects are surprisingly energetic but will eventually give way to the deep body relaxing properties typical of indica genetics. White Romulan is a good strain to help stimulate your appetite or relieve stress after a hard day’s work.

Effects

39 people reported 314 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 48%
Focused 35%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 43%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 28%
Headaches 23%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 33%
Headache 10%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

62

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Romulan
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White Romulan

