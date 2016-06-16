ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Siberian
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Siberian

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 43 reviews

White Siberian

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

White Siberian

White Siberian is another dynamic ancestor of the popular White Widow. By infusing it with the vigorous AK-47, Dinafem Seeds has managed to increase the sweet aroma and flavor while leaving just a hint of bitterness. The high CBD content makes it a great choice when suffering from arthritis, PTSD, and chronic pain.

Effects

Show all

29 people reported 273 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 62%
Focused 41%
Uplifted 41%
Pain 44%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 34%
Depression 31%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 27%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

write a review

Find White Siberian nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Siberian nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
AK-47
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Siberian

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with White Siberian

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Siberian nearby.