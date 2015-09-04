ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Skunk
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Skunk

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 39 reviews

White Skunk

aka White Label Skunk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 39 reviews

White Skunk

White Skunk is an indica-dominant variation of Skunk from Sensi Seeds’ White Label. In a demonstration of its heritage, White Skunk delivers a sour, skunky flavor and a balance of effects that ease both mind and body into a relaxed state. Like many Skunk varieties, this resilient strain is a great choice for beginner growers and offers bountiful yields after a short flowering cycle. 

Effects

Show all

30 people reported 240 effects
Euphoric 60%
Happy 53%
Relaxed 53%
Focused 33%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 36%
Insomnia 26%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 16%
Headache 10%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

39

write a review

Find White Skunk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Skunk nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Skunk
User uploaded image of White Skunk
User uploaded image of White Skunk
User uploaded image of White Skunk
User uploaded image of White Skunk

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
White Skunk

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with White Skunk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Skunk nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Alien Asshat, Honey Boo Boo, Haze Mist, Chemmy Jones, and More
New Strains Alert: Alien Asshat, Honey Boo Boo, Haze Mist, Chemmy Jones, and More

Most popular in