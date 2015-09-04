White Skunk is an indica-dominant variation of Skunk from Sensi Seeds’ White Label. In a demonstration of its heritage, White Skunk delivers a sour, skunky flavor and a balance of effects that ease both mind and body into a relaxed state. Like many Skunk varieties, this resilient strain is a great choice for beginner growers and offers bountiful yields after a short flowering cycle.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
39
Find White Skunk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Skunk nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with White Skunk
Hang tight. We're looking for White Skunk nearby.