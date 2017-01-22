- Herbal
- Peppery
- Pine
White Urkle is a hybrid of Purple Urkle and The White bred by OG Raskal Genetics. Most phenotypes will express themselves with deep violet hues that show the influence of its Purple Urkle mother. This strain is known for having a short stature and a fruity bouquet of flavors that mix with an earthy, pine aroma that gives rise to relaxing yet balanced effects.
