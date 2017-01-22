ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Urkle
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Urkle

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 78 reviews

White Urkle

aka White Erkle

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 78 reviews

White Urkle
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

White Urkle is a hybrid of Purple Urkle and The White bred by OG Raskal Genetics. Most phenotypes will express themselves with deep violet hues that show the influence of its Purple Urkle mother. This strain is known for having a short stature and a fruity bouquet of flavors that mix with an earthy, pine aroma that gives rise to relaxing yet balanced effects.

Effects

Show all

50 people reported 390 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 28%
Tingly 24%
Stress 42%
Pain 38%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 24%
Headaches 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 10%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

78

write a review

Find White Urkle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Urkle nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
White Urkle

Products with White Urkle

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Urkle nearby.

Most popular in