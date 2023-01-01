Wilberry Pie
Wilberry Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry-Banana Grape Pie Wedding Cake and Wilson. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced and flavorful cannabis experience. Wilberry Pie is celebrated for its delightful flavor profile, which combines sweet and fruity notes with a hint of earthiness. With a THC content averaging around 22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a well-rounded and relaxing high. Leafly customers report that Wilberry Pie's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric, making it a great choice for winding down and enhancing mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wilberry Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Wilberry Pie features flavors that encompass a blend of sweetness and earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and sedating properties. The average price of Wilberry Pie typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it an affordable and appealing option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Wilberry Pie, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Wilberry PieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wilberry Pie products near you
Similar to Wilberry Pie near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—