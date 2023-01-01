Wonder Dawg
Wonder Dawg is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and William’s Wonder. This strain from Kaprikorn is a resinous and dense bud that will produce a lot of trichomes and a heavy flower stretch. Wonder Dawg is a very vigorous grower that requires heavy defoliation and pruning to reach its full potential. Wonder Dawg is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wonder Dawg effects include happy, relaxed, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wonder Dawg when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Kaprikorn, Wonder Dawg features flavors like fruity, sweet, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and fuel-like aroma. The average price of Wonder Dawg typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a potent and relaxing strain that will leave you feeling couch-locked and ready for bed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wonder Dawg, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
