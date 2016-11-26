X-Wing is a mid-level indica-dominant strain with dark purple foliage and lightly frosted buds. This Skywalker OG phenotype exhibits OG Kush flavors like earth and spice coupled with the pungent aroma of forest floor. X-Wing is surprisingly heady while still offering medium-weight body effects that curb pain, encourage rest and relaxation, and dissipate stress.
