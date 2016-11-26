ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 17 reviews

X-Wing

X-Wing is a mid-level indica-dominant strain with dark purple foliage and lightly frosted buds. This Skywalker OG phenotype exhibits OG Kush flavors like earth and spice coupled with the pungent aroma of forest floor. X-Wing is surprisingly heady while still offering medium-weight body effects that curb pain, encourage rest and relaxation, and dissipate stress. 

This is a potent batch for me! It makes me sleepy but oddly enough not lazy. It's very relaxing. So if you want to sit back and not think about much this is the strain for you. Great for bedtime!
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
great dank flower with a heavy smell through the house.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
One of the best I've ever had. I receive X-Wing medicinally and it treats my lack of appetite and poor sleep perfectly. I was able to eat a huge meal, get creative, and finally fall into a deep sleep.
CreativeHappySleepy
My favorite. I am prone to anxiety and only stick to Indica. This strain is so chill but I can still function after smoking:) 10/10
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
I love this strain. Though it's an indica, it works like a hybrid for me. A couple of hits gets me going. More than a couple, relaxes me. It doesn't make me a couch potato. It relieves pain almost immediately. It doesn't taste bad either. It's not harsh. Indicas work different on other peopl...
CreativeFocusedHappy
Mazar x Blueberry OG
Most popular in