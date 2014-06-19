ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zen
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Zen

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 27 reviews

Zen

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Zen

With a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, Zen is the great hybrid healer of stomach and digestive upsets. Zen’s breeders at CBD Seeds first crossed a Mexican Sativa with Afghani, and then added a calming Lavender hybrid to the mix. With an aromatic blend of sour berry and earthy notes, Zen delivers swift relief to appetite loss, nausea, anorexia, Crohn’s disease, and anxiety. Growers recommend cultivating Zen in a soil medium with a 10 week flowering time indoors.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

27

write a review

Find Zen nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Zen nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Zen
User uploaded image of Zen
User uploaded image of Zen
User uploaded image of Zen

Products with Zen

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Zen nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen
New Strains Alert: Alaskan Ice, China Yunnan, Dream Berry, Harle-Tsu, and Zen

Most popular in