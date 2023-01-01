Zoot
Zoot is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba and (Eddy x ZCube). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced and well-rounded cannabis experience. Zoot is celebrated for its potent and diverse terpene profile, which includes earthy, sweet, and citrusy notes. With a THC content averaging around 25%, this strain is better suited for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a strong and euphoric high. Leafly customers report that Zoot's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zoot when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Zoot features flavors that encompass a blend of earthiness, sweetness, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating properties. The average price of Zoot typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram, reflecting its higher THC content and potency. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Zoot, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
