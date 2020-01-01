4 Leaf Consulting

For over 20 years,Toni Forge has worked as a litigator, managing attorney, state mediator and associate general counsel. A graduate of Hastings College of the Law and the University of San Francisco, Toni has used her solid legal foundation to provide solutions to business both large and small. As a litigator for State Farm Insurance Company, Toni has worked with hundreds of clients in conducting mediations and depositions. Through her work with several Fortune 500 companies, she has developed a unique collection of skill and expertise in contract management and compliance, finance, negotiation, and mediation. Toni brings knowledge of the legal and business environment that will empower new CannaBusinesses along their path to compliance and success.