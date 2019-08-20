Activ-8 Delta 8
The perfect summer turnup choice! Activ-8 Pineapple Delta 8 Hemp THC Syrup is the official summer surprise. Just pour the syrup into your favorite beverage, shake or stir it up, and enjoy. Snag yours today and let your friends know your about to Activ-8!
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
