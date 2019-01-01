AIM High Co

Driving around the state of Colorado you may experience a sudden odor over taking your sense of smell. No that is not a skunk, THAT’S marijuana being grown! That’s money being made by professional business owners with a team of scientists, farmers, botanists, cultivators, and motivated workers. The culture of creativity, research and advocacy for this awesome plant runs in the blood of everyone in the industry. Many do not smoke it — they ALL believe in the medical benefits and the right for us to choose our own lifestyle.As entrepreneurs and investors, it’s exciting to see new businesses emerge and seize opportunities in the industry. The legitimate companies being formed by the demand of this movement are sprouting up to support the industry and consumer demand for different products. From the typical grow operation with high tech automation and boutique dispensaries that feel like a fine wine shop to flourishing hemp farms and science laboratories where new products and research evolve, we have a new economy being grown from the ground up.