About this product
Alta Gardens' flower is grown organically in native soil using homemade, fermented nutrients on our small, family owned and operated farm in Southern Oregon. Our flower is hand-trimmed, super smelly (some strains over 4% terps!), and always gives a clean, potent high.
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
About this brand
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.