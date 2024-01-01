We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Avitas
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
110 products
Flower
Limonada Buds
by Avitas
THC 24.8%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Dragon OG Buds
by Avitas
THC 22%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Tongue Splasher Buds
by Avitas
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon Meringue Buds
by Avitas
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Chocolate Kush Mints Buds
by Avitas
3.3
(
3
)
Flower
MK Ultra Buds
by Avitas
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Orange Wedding Cake 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Limonada/Orange Cake Pop 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Fields/Chocolate Kush Mints 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Grandma's Snacks 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Limonada/Dragon OG 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Orange Cake Pop/Jiffy Sherbert 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Tongue Splasher 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Gelato Punch/Orange Cake Pop 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Vegas Girls 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Mango Diesel 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Fields 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Memory Loss 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Banana Cakes 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Flower
Rainbow Chip Buds
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Kush Mints 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Vegas Girls 10pk Pre-Roll 5g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Limonada 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Pre-rolls
Dragon OG 2pk Pre-Roll 1g
by Avitas
Cannabis