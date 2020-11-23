About this product
Layer Cake brings on amazing yet unexpected flavors, with a sweet yet spicy diesel taste that's accented by rich cheese and fresh woods. The aroma is just as enticing, with a skunky and spicy overtone that turns heavy and cheesy with hints of diesel as the nugs are burned away. The Layer Cake high is one for the ages, with a notable social energy and relaxing body that is perfect for those lazy nights spent indoors catching up on your favorite shows with your friends or roommates. The high starts with a heady effect, filling your mind with a lifted and outgoing energy that has you jumping in and out of conversations with ease. A heavy body high comes next, locking you to the couch and leaving you feeling pretty sedated and immovable before a case of the munchies kicks in.
About this strain
Layer Cake
Layer Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Layer Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.
Layer Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
114 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
