Layer Cake brings on amazing yet unexpected flavors, with a sweet yet spicy diesel taste that's accented by rich cheese and fresh woods. The aroma is just as enticing, with a skunky and spicy overtone that turns heavy and cheesy with hints of diesel as the nugs are burned away. The Layer Cake high is one for the ages, with a notable social energy and relaxing body that is perfect for those lazy nights spent indoors catching up on your favorite shows with your friends or roommates. The high starts with a heady effect, filling your mind with a lifted and outgoing energy that has you jumping in and out of conversations with ease. A heavy body high comes next, locking you to the couch and leaving you feeling pretty sedated and immovable before a case of the munchies kicks in.