About this product

If you are in need of a powerful indica strain, look no further than our Gelato. This Bay Area native is derived from Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. There is no fighting the physical relaxation that is most commonly experienced after inhalation, so just kick back and allow the transcendental waves to flow from your fingers to your toes. Although some more experienced consumers may still be able to remain productive during daylight hours, we would not recommend scheduling any physically exerting activies while enjoying the heavy handed Mellow vibes that this Gelato carries with it.



THC: 18.3% CBD: 1.10% CBG: 0.10%

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Vibe: Mellow

Notes of Hops, Citrus, and Floral

*Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides