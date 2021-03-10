CannaBears Jewelry PIN - "Blue Dreams, Pink Passions!"
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PIN, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE **
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
CannaBears
Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere
HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share
They Are The CannaBears
** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE **
Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,655 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!