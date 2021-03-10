About this product

With a beary adorable CannaBears Jewelry PIN, you’ll be able to take your new best bud almost anywhere! ALL of our CannaBears Jewelry pieces are made with TONS OF LOVE by MissGthumb and ALL of our Product Pieces are Sourced/Created Here in the #USA from Women-Owned Businesses!



CannaBears

Smokin’ Here & There & Everywhere

HIGH Adventures That They Long To Share

They Are The CannaBears



** NOT EDIBLE ** 100% LEGAL EVERYWHERE **



Handle With Care: CannaBears Jewelry pieces are durable but they are also fragile, so please be careful with your new bud.