Take a trip on the tropical train as you hop out and handpick fresh pineapple, mangos, and apples for your palate. You'll experience perfect hints of sweet flower and pine on this jungle jubiliee!



1 gram Delta-8 Pineapple Express Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.



*Battery pen not included



This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.