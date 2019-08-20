Hemp General Store
About this product
Take a trip on the tropical train as you hop out and handpick fresh pineapple, mangos, and apples for your palate. You'll experience perfect hints of sweet flower and pine on this jungle jubiliee!
1 gram Delta-8 Pineapple Express Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.
*Battery pen not included
This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.
1 gram Delta-8 Pineapple Express Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.
*Battery pen not included
This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!