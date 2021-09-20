Chemistry.
GMO Cookies represents the super savory side of Coastal Sun’s lineup of nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed flowers. Made by crossing the strains Chemdawg and GSC, GMO Cookies is a funky indica with flavors of garlic, mushroom and onions (GMO). With high THC levels, people are often surprised by how smooth and balanced this delicious cultivar smokes. The result is feelings of deep relaxation and even sedation, as if you just finished a huge serving of herb-filled pasta and plenty of wine. Perfect for evenings and before bed!
TYPE: Indica
THC: 29.3%
CANNABINOIDS: 33.1%
GROWN BY: Coastal Sun
REGION: Santa Cruz
RELEASE DATE: 9/20/2021
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
478 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
