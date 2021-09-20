About this product

GMO Cookies represents the super savory side of Coastal Sun’s lineup of nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed flowers. Made by crossing the strains Chemdawg and GSC, GMO Cookies is a funky indica with flavors of garlic, mushroom and onions (GMO). With high THC levels, people are often surprised by how smooth and balanced this delicious cultivar smokes. The result is feelings of deep relaxation and even sedation, as if you just finished a huge serving of herb-filled pasta and plenty of wine. Perfect for evenings and before bed!



TYPE: Indica

THC: 29.3%

CANNABINOIDS: 33.1%



GROWN BY: Coastal Sun

REGION: Santa Cruz

RELEASE DATE: 9/20/2021