Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use.
