Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Kush Mints is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.