Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) is a Sativa dominant hybrid (Starfighter X Columbian Strain). MAC has a musky nose with accents of sour citrus and a taste that is zesty, sweet, and floral. Reviewers have described the effects of MAC as mentally stimulating with enhanced cerebral activity.