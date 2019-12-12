Claybourne Co.
The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) is a Sativa dominant hybrid (Starfighter X Columbian Strain). MAC has a musky nose with accents of sour citrus and a taste that is zesty, sweet, and floral. Reviewers have described the effects of MAC as mentally stimulating with enhanced cerebral activity.
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
316 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
