An absolute legend has returned! Blue Dream originally made its debut in the Santa Cruz area around 2003, and then quickly spread across the United States & Canada as a staple strain for cannabis enthusiasts. The classic cross of Blueberry and Haze creates sweet, juicy berry flavors and the perfect high. Experience this beloved and quintessential strain once again as a new addition to Coastal Sun’s menu, organically grown by partner farm Clover Valley Ranch. Safe to use anytime of day, and especially enjoyable for a tasty early morning or daytime sesh.



THC: 27%

Genetics: Blueberry x Haze

Breeder: DJ Short

Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, α-pinene

