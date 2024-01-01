Triple Burger Sungrown Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
Strain rating:

About this product

Triple Burger is a savory cultivar with extra cheesy, garlicky, buttery aromas and earthy undertones. It’s a cross between the pungent GMO and the heavy-hitting Double Burger – a GMO and Donny Burger cross. Known for its pungent aroma, Triple Burger may deliver a satisfying and happy mood upon consumption, followed by a deeply relaxing body high, which, for some, is a suitable feeling for settling into bed. It may be just what you need to end your day feeling happy and cozy.

THC: 30%
Genetics: GMO x Double Burger
Breeder: Skunk House Genetics
Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, α-Humulene

About this strain

Triple Burger is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Double Burger. This strain is a creation of Skunk House Genetics, a breeder known for producing potent and gassy strains. Triple Burger has a pungent aroma of garlic, butter, and diesel that will fill the room. Triple Burger is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Triple Burger effects include relaxed, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Triple Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Triple Burger features flavors like ammonia, butter, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Triple Burger typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Triple Burger is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a sedating and numbing effect that can help you fall asleep faster and deeper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triple Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
