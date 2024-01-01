Triple Burger is a savory cultivar with extra cheesy, garlicky, buttery aromas and earthy undertones. It’s a cross between the pungent GMO and the heavy-hitting Double Burger – a GMO and Donny Burger cross. Known for its pungent aroma, Triple Burger may deliver a satisfying and happy mood upon consumption, followed by a deeply relaxing body high, which, for some, is a suitable feeling for settling into bed. It may be just what you need to end your day feeling happy and cozy.



THC: 30%

Genetics: GMO x Double Burger

Breeder: Skunk House Genetics

Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, α-Humulene

