Biscotti Pre-Rolls 4g 5-pack

by Connected Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Biscotti
Biscotti

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Biscotti effects

Reported by real people like you
179 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Connected Cannabis Co.
Connected Cannabis Co.
Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.