Pineapple Express Full Spectrum CBDa Vape Cartridge
About this product
1ml : 800 mg Full Spectrum CBDa Vape Cartridge infused with Sativa Terpenes
- Full Spectrum CBD
- CBDa
- CBG
- CBGa
- Third Party Lab Tested
- No MCT (Medium-Chain Triglyceride)
- No VG (Vegetable Glycerin)
- No PG (Propylene Glycol)
Universal 510 Thread for Optimal Device Compatibility
Made In The U.S.A
DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.
** Not for Sale To Minors **
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
Pineapple Express effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Made In The U.S.A
Since 2016