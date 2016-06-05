CRU Cannabis
Blueberry Kush Disposable Pen .3ml
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hint of Blueberry
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
.3ML INDICA DISPOSABLE VAPE
Blueberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
