About this strain
Double Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168