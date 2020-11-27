Loading…
Dabstract

Papaya Cake Live Resin Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC 22%CBD

A c-cell cartridge by Dabstract.

Papaya Cake effects

60 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
11% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
