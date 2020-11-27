Dabstract
Papaya Cake Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Papaya Cake effects
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
11% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
