About this product
The crossing of Purple Punch and Banana OG create the hybrid strain Banana Punch. This strain could build an appetite, relieve anxiety, and stress. With the sweet and fruity taste you’ll be feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric.
Strain: Banana Punch
Flavors: Banana Punch
Description: 1 gram vape cartridge
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: HHC distillate and botanical terpenes
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
∆8THC Content: 0.09%
Natural Terpenes: Limonene, Geraniol, Pinene, Nerolidol
About this strain
Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.
Questions about Banana Punch
Is Banana Punch an indica or sativa?
Banana Punch is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.
How does Banana Punch make you feel?
Banana Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, and tingly.
How does Banana Punch taste?
Banana Punch tastes tropical and sweet with notes of citrus.
What terpenes are in Banana Punch?
Banana Punch features limonene as the dominant terpene.
What strains are similar to Banana Punch?
Strains similar to Banana Punch include Banana Sherbet, Ice, Banana Kush, and i-95.
About this brand
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.