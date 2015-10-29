DD8 HHC Vape Cartridge - Pineapple Express Hybrid - 1ml
About this product
DD8 brand Dose of HHC cartridges contain 95% hemp-derived HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) distillate blended with 5% natural strain-specific terpenes. Not synthetic.
DD8 HHC products are third-party lab tested for batch purity and potency, USA made, 100% hemp derived, no cutting agents, additives, flavorings or fillers.
HHC is a cannabinoid naturally found in hemp. DD8's HHC is the highest quality NR-HHC, which binds to the CB1 receptor.
PRODUCT SPECS:
*950mg (+/-5%) pure hemp-derived HHC; 1ml cartridge
*5% Terpene natural strain infused
*<0.3% or less D9 THC
*510 battery pen required (not included)
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
About this brand
The DD8 experience promotes relaxation, intensifies creativity, and depending on your tolerance level--is a great option for when you want to lighten your vibe without compromising your productivity.
Our mindfully sourced custom DD8 blends are designed to uplift, inspire, and relax. Crafted for your desired dose of elevation. #dd8elevate
