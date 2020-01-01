 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Defined Concentrates

Defined Concentrates

About Defined Concentrates

We produce Bordeaux-like blends of cannabis concentrates of the highest quality using the safest technology on the market, CO2 supercritical extraction. Our extraction procedures are based on scientific methods carried out by PhD scientists with decades of experience. What does this all mean? That we can deliver concentrates that not only have outstanding flavor and aroma profiles, but deliver the highest levels of consistency in quality, dosing and efficacy.