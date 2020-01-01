Defined Concentrates
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Defined Concentrates
We produce Bordeaux-like blends of cannabis concentrates of the highest quality using the safest technology on the market, CO2 supercritical extraction. Our extraction procedures are based on scientific methods carried out by PhD scientists with decades of experience. What does this all mean? That we can deliver concentrates that not only have outstanding flavor and aroma profiles, but deliver the highest levels of consistency in quality, dosing and efficacy.