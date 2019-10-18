About this product

Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.



Girl Scout Cookies is a very popular strain, known for its euphoric effects and full body relaxation. It has a mellow fruity/ musky flavor and aroma.