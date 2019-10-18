Loading…
Delta 8 Pro

Girl Scout Cookies Delta-8 Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Our Delta 8 THC Cartridges are derived from Hemp and flavored with botanical derived Full Spectrum Terpenes. We do not use cutting agents such as MCT, PG or PEG to provide the cleanest and best tasting product possible.

Girl Scout Cookies is a very popular strain, known for its euphoric effects and full body relaxation. It has a mellow fruity/ musky flavor and aroma.

GSC effects

Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
