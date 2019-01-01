Distru
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Distru
Distribution is quickly becoming one of the most important problems facing the cannabis industry. We strive to bring transparency to manufacturers, distributors, dispensaries, and every cannabis business when it comes to distribution. Every company should be able to seamlessly find distribution, create their own distribution channels, and stay compliant with the law. With our experience in distribution and cannabis, we've built an app that can help facilitate efficient distribution.