 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Distru

Distru

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Distru

Distribution is quickly becoming one of the most important problems facing the cannabis industry. We strive to bring transparency to manufacturers, distributors, dispensaries, and every cannabis business when it comes to distribution. Every company should be able to seamlessly find distribution, create their own distribution channels, and stay compliant with the law. With our experience in distribution and cannabis, we've built an app that can help facilitate efficient distribution.