Strains
Dixie Brands
Crafting award-winning infused products since 2010
35
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Topicals
Hemp CBD
Concentrates
Dixie Brands products
96 products
Beverages
Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
CBD 0%
3.8
(
4
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Gummies
Tropic Twist Gummies 100mg 10 Pack
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
5.0
(
2
)
starting at
$20.00
each
Beverages
Half and Half Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
4.5
(
2
)
starting at
$20.00
each
Beverages
Cherry Limeade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
4.5
(
2
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Beverages
Fruit Punch Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
4.0
(
1
)
starting at
$22.00
each
Candy
Orange Zest Awakening Mints 100mg 20-pack
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
4
)
starting at
$17.60
pack of 20
20% off
reg $22.00
Beverages
Berry Lemonade Elixir - 200mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 200%
starting at
$40.00
each
Beverages
Half and Half Elixir - 200mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 200%
starting at
$40.00
each
Candy
Peppermint Relaxing Mints 100mg 20-pack
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
starting at
$20.00
each
Gummies
Berry Blaze Gummies 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
starting at
$15.00
each
Gummies
Berry Blaze Gummies 100mg 10-pack
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
CBD 0%
starting at
$20.00
each
Balms
1:1 Synergy Cooling Balm 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 0%
CBD 0%
starting at
$30.00
each
Beverages
Fruit Punch Elixir - 200mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 200%
starting at
$40.00
each
Beverages
Cherry Limeade Elixer 200mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 200%
CBD 0%
starting at
$38.00
each
Candy
Peppermint Relaxing Mints - 300mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 300%
starting at
$50.00
each
Balms
SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 50%
CBD 50%
4.9
(
7
)
Gummies
Citrus Blast Gummies 100mg 10 Pack
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
5.0
(
4
)
Beverages
Root Beer Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
5.0
(
3
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
SYNERGY: 1:1 Watermelon Dew Drops - 200mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
CBD 100%
5.0
(
2
)
Gummies
SYNERGY 1:1 Sweet Watermelon Gummies
by Dixie Brands
THC 50%
CBD 50%
5.0
(
2
)
Chocolates
Birthday Cake White Chocolate Bar - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
5.0
(
2
)
Chocolates
1:1 SYNERGY Milk Chocolate Bar 200mg
by Dixie Brands
5.0
(
2
)
Gummies
SYNERGY Berry Focused 2:1:1 CBG:CBD:THC Gummies
by Dixie Brands
5.0
(
2
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
SYNERGY: 1:1 Vanilla Dew Drops - 200mg
by Dixie Brands
THC 100%
CBD 100%
5.0
(
2
)
1
2
3
4
Dixie Brands
Catalog