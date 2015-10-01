About this product

CALM supports states of alert calmness. When overwhelmed, CALM your nerves with an herbal blend meant to ease anxiety without the side effects of prescription sedatives. Empower yourself with the power of plants. Engage your CALM state of mind and enjoy.



INTENDED USES:

-Medium strength sedative

-Smoking cessation aid

-Mood enhancer

-Mild sleep aid

-Combined with RELAX or SLEEP blends



RECOMMENDED USAGE:

Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea / Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath / Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 258°F to 303°F / Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll



TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:

Damiana -turnera diffusa- Long hailed as an aphrodisiac, has also been promoted as a euphoria-inducing substance by the native peoples of Mexico.



Catnip -nepeta cataria-* Artifacts from Europe to China suggest it’s medicinal use as a sedative for over 2,000 years reducing stress.



Skullcap -scutellaria Llaterifolia-* Relieves states of nervous tension while renewing and invigorating the central nervous system.



Lavender -lavandula officinalis- Effective in clearing depression and stress related headaches. Also known as a natural sleep inducer.



Mullein -verbascum thapsus- An age-old healing agent used by Native Greeks and Native Americans, amongst others. It’s effect is calming and can be used as a sleep aid.