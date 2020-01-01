Eco Firma Farms
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Eco Firma Farms
It is with hands in the dirt since 1974, that our time, efforts, and attention have been spent on consistently and sustainably producing top-shelf, artisan crafted cannabis. We take seriously the well-being of those that come into contact with what we grow whether its for health, pleasure, or both. It is our goal to leave the world a little better than how we found it, and spread good-will along the way.