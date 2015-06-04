Loading…
Fat Face Farms

Charlie Sheen

HybridTHC 17%CBD

Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
