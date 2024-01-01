Flashback to the bold, vibrant 90s with the Orange Banana 1g Live Resin Cart by Flashback. Packed with the citrusy zest of orange and the smooth sweetness of banana, this cartridge delivers an unforgettable blend of flavors. Made from live resin extracted from fresh, frozen flower, it captures the essence of the cannabis plant in its most potent form. The cannabis-derived terpenes ensure a flavorful, true-to-strain experience with every hit. Perfect for anyone who craves the full spectrum of effects and a blast of nostalgic flavor.

