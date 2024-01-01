Orange Banana 1g Live Resin Cart - FlashBack

Flashback to the bold, vibrant 90s with the Orange Banana 1g Live Resin Cart by Flashback. Packed with the citrusy zest of orange and the smooth sweetness of banana, this cartridge delivers an unforgettable blend of flavors. Made from live resin extracted from fresh, frozen flower, it captures the essence of the cannabis plant in its most potent form. The cannabis-derived terpenes ensure a flavorful, true-to-strain experience with every hit. Perfect for anyone who craves the full spectrum of effects and a blast of nostalgic flavor.

Orange Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Harambe and Banana OG. This strain is a tropical delight, with a smooth and creamy flavor of ripe bananas and tangy oranges. Orange Banana is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and flavorful experience. Leafly customers tell us Orange Banana effects include relaxed, happy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and depression. Bred by The Highest Critic, Orange Banana features flavors like orange, banana and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting effect. The average price of Orange Banana typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for evening use, as it can induce a deep relaxation and a sensual mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

  • CA, US: C12-0000068-LIC
