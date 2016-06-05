About this product
Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and Blueberry strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Inhale fresh berry deliciousness. Fruit, some earthiness, and an underlying sweetness make this a strain that’s always in season.
The Effects:
Just as blueberries are considered a superfood, you may want to consider Blueberry Kush for a super buzz. A nice end-of-day indica experience with slow, steady body relaxation and euphoric vibes.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Blueberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.