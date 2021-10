About this product

Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and Blueberry strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Inhale fresh berry deliciousness. Fruit, some earthiness, and an underlying sweetness make this a strain that’s always in season.



The Effects:

Just as blueberries are considered a superfood, you may want to consider Blueberry Kush for a super buzz. A nice end-of-day indica experience with slow, steady body relaxation and euphoric vibes.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!