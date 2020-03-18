About this product

Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate.



The Effects:

Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element



Do Yourself a Flavor!