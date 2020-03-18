About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate.
The Effects:
Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.