GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Retractable Cartridge - Black Label
About this product
Flavor Profile:
No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate.
The Effects:
Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• USB charger included
• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver
Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
GG4 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with