Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Retractable Cartridge - Black Label

by Flav
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 90% THC.

Flavor Profile:
No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate.

The Effects:
Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities.

• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• USB charger included
• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver

Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Picture of GG4
GG4

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,235 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Flav
Flav
Shop products
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.