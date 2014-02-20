Godfather OG Diamond Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid crossed from GDP and OG Kush. Medicinally popular with its legendary potency, this strain provides an earthy aroma with distinctive pine notes. With strong relaxation effects, this is a go-to evening strain for winding down.
Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.
Godfather OG effects
Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
