About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from OG Kush and Durban Poison. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
No need to wait on cookie delivery from your local girl scout troop to enjoy the flavors of mint, fruit, and subtle chocolate undertones accompanied by a sweet yet earthy aroma.
The Effects:
A strong body buzz and head high makes this strain a very popular choice for end of day relaxation and stress relief.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,821 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.