Indica-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Durban Poison. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

No need to wait on cookie delivery from your local girl scout troop to enjoy the flavors of mint, fruit, and subtle chocolate undertones accompanied by a sweet yet earthy aroma.



The Effects:

A strong body buzz and head high makes this strain a very popular choice for end of day relaxation and stress relief.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



