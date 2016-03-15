Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from OG Kush and Durban Poison. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile: No need to wait on cookie delivery from your local girl scout troop to enjoy the flavors of mint, fruit, and subtle chocolate undertones accompanied by a sweet yet earthy aroma.



The Effects: A strong body buzz and head high makes this strain a very popular choice for end of day relaxation and stress relief.



• Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod

• Innovative and elegant design

• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil

• Compact and discreet

• Glycol and solvent free