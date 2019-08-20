Loading…
Logo for the brand Flowerz

Flowerz

Pineapple Express Delta-8 Vape Cartridge

HybridTHC 18%CBD
Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.

Sativa - Uplifting - Happy
Heavy floral notes, tropical fruit, island breeze
CCELL cartridge
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Money-back guarantee

Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:

1000mg
940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC)
60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!